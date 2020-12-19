Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,458,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,341,326. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.64. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -228.57%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

