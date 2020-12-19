Nordson Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordson in a research report issued on Thursday, December 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $558.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.25.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $198.73 on Friday. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $216.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $366,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 541,537.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 541,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after acquiring an additional 541,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 117.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,664,000 after acquiring an additional 438,053 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 904.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,345,000 after acquiring an additional 295,916 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Nordson by 1,657.8% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after acquiring an additional 132,589 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 14.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 992,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,796,000 after acquiring an additional 127,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

