Noront Resources Ltd. (NOT.V) (CVE:NOT) Shares Gap Up to $0.17

Noront Resources Ltd. (NOT.V) (CVE:NOT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.19. Noront Resources Ltd. (NOT.V) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$77.24 million and a PE ratio of -10.88.

Get Noront Resources Ltd. (NOT.V) alerts:

Noront Resources Ltd. (NOT.V) (CVE:NOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, zinc, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, and silver. The company's flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Noront Resources Ltd. (NOT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noront Resources Ltd. (NOT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.