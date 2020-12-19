North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NOA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities downgraded North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.58.

NYSE:NOA opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.45.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $70.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 284,400 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after buying an additional 98,672 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

