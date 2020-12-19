NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives $23.77 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.77.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 60.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 52.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

NLOK stock opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

