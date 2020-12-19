Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.13 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Huobi, Binance and Bittrex. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $6.13 million and $546,750.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00057336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.00372846 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00018146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00026338 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,101,168,924 tokens. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, WazirX, BITBOX, IDEX, Binance, Upbit, CoinBene, Huobi, Koinex, Ethfinex, Zebpay, Bitrue and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

