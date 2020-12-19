Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $63.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.13.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 444,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $20,458,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,501,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,068,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 459,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,148,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,474,250 shares of company stock valued at $67,815,500. 5.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

