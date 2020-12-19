Obyte (GBYTE) Trading Up 25.5% This Week

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $21.00 million and approximately $3,025.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Obyte has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for $27.86 or 0.00121269 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Obyte

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,681 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obyte’s official website is obyte.org

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

