ODEM (ODE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $104,818.00

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and $104,818.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ODEM has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00056964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.00368340 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00018120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00025826 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 79.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002143 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM (ODE) is a token. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ODEM is odem.io . The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem

Buying and Selling ODEM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

