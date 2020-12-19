ODEM Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 19th. ODEM has a market cap of $4.64 million and $105,086.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ODEM has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One ODEM token can now be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ODEM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00059931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.09 or 0.00408091 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00027550 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 147.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002208 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM (CRYPTO:ODE) is a token. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official website is odem.io . The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.