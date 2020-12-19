OKB Reaches One Day Volume of $98.59 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. OKB has a market capitalization of $360.44 million and approximately $98.59 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OKB has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One OKB token can currently be bought for about $6.01 or 0.00025169 BTC on exchanges including Coinall and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00057723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.03 or 0.00385591 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017168 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00026156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $572.82 or 0.02399953 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

