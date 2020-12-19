OMG Network Achieves Market Cap of $467.48 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. OMG Network has a market cap of $467.48 million and approximately $158.83 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $3.33 or 0.00014426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.76 or 0.00505335 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

Buying and Selling OMG Network

OMG Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

