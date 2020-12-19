OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $2.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of OCX opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $165.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.13.

OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit