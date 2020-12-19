OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $2.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of OCX opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $165.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.13.

OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

