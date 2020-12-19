OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $2.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, October 2nd.
Shares of OCX opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $165.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.13.
About OncoCyte
OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.
