Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) versus General Moly (OTCMKTS:GMOL) Financial Contrast

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) and General Moly (OTCMKTS:GMOL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of General Moly shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of General Moly shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Opiant Pharmaceuticals and General Moly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals 25.32% -2.43% -2.04% General Moly N/A 104.15% 16.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Opiant Pharmaceuticals and General Moly’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals $40.52 million 0.86 $11.59 million $0.20 40.70 General Moly N/A N/A -$7.88 million ($0.06) -0.50

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than General Moly. General Moly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opiant Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and General Moly, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 General Moly 0 0 0 0 N/A

Opiant Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 415.97%. Given Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Opiant Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than General Moly.

Risk & Volatility

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Moly has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals beats General Moly on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About General Moly

General Moly, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and one mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada. General Moly, Inc. was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado. On November 18, 2020, General Moly, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado.

