OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,921 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of OPKO Health worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in OPKO Health by 169.3% in the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,045,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572,810 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OPKO Health by 8.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 284,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in OPKO Health by 270.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,304,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,688 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in OPKO Health by 8.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,727,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 214,671 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in OPKO Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 2,589,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,587,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OPK. BidaskClub cut OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

