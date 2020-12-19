Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Outset Medical (NYSE:OM)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Outset Medical’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outset Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:OM opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.55. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.69) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 million.

In other Outset Medical news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,686,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $185,601,428.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at $250,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at $130,591,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at $1,886,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at $5,000,000.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

