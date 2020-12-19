Orion Protocol (ORN) Market Cap Achieves $43.38 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $43.38 million and $4.62 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orion Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00011337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00024093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00143139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.16 or 0.00775403 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00208761 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00381655 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00079743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00124491 BTC.

Orion Protocol Token Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,560,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io

Orion Protocol Token Trading

Orion Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

