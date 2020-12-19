ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ORIX were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at $741,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ORIX by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in ORIX during the third quarter worth approximately $20,633,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ORIX by 53.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ORIX during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ORIX has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IX opened at $78.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.40. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $89.21.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

