Ormeus Cash Price Reaches $0.0119 on Top Exchanges (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Ormeus Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded 63.1% higher against the US dollar. Ormeus Cash has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $100,718.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.76 or 0.00502631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000278 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Token Profile

OMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,902,484 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

