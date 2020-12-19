Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Orrstown Financial Services from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37. The company has a market cap of $187.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, CFO Thomas R. Brugger purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,308. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Todd Hornberger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,620.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $88,650. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 71,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 18,848 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 59,583 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

