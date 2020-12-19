Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. Overseas Shipholding Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12.
Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter.
Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.
