Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. Overseas Shipholding Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter worth $70,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 45.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 476,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

