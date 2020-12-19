P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) vs. Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Head to Head Survey

P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares P10 and Portland General Electric’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Portland General Electric $2.12 billion 1.76 $214.00 million $2.39 17.48

Portland General Electric has higher revenue and earnings than P10.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for P10 and Portland General Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P10 0 0 0 0 N/A Portland General Electric 0 6 3 0 2.33

Portland General Electric has a consensus target price of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.12%. Given Portland General Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Portland General Electric is more favorable than P10.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of P10 shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of P10 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares P10 and Portland General Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P10 N/A N/A N/A Portland General Electric 11.07% 9.04% 2.79%

Volatility & Risk

P10 has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Portland General Electric beats P10 on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

P10 Company Profile

P10 Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiary, operates as an alternative asset management investment company in the United States. It offers private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. The company was formerly known as P10 Industries, Inc. and changed its name to P10 Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. P10 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line. The company has 27,755 circuit miles of distribution lines. It also purchases and sells wholesale natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company serves approximately 895,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 51 cities. Portland General Electric Company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

