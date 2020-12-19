Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Stock Price Up 7.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $305.00 to $365.00. The company traded as high as $357.49 and last traded at $355.53. Approximately 3,584,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 1,325,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $331.40.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.34.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $324,643.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 133,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,549,506.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $3,006,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 923,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,519,381.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,634 shares of company stock valued at $34,908,893. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.38 and a 200-day moving average of $252.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

