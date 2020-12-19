Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $380.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $292.00.

PANW has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $254.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.34.

NYSE:PANW opened at $355.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.89. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $357.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.30, for a total transaction of $1,065,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,838,372.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.88, for a total transaction of $341,578.64. Following the sale, the president now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,689,539.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,634 shares of company stock valued at $34,908,893. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,427 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,081 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,634,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $1,755,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $1,518,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Analyst Recommendations for Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit