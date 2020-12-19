Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $380.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $292.00.

PANW has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $254.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.34.

NYSE:PANW opened at $355.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.89. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $357.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.30, for a total transaction of $1,065,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,838,372.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.88, for a total transaction of $341,578.64. Following the sale, the president now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,689,539.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,634 shares of company stock valued at $34,908,893. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,427 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,081 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,634,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $1,755,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $1,518,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

