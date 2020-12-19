Pandacoin (PND) Trading 24.9% Lower This Week

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded down 31.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last week, Pandacoin has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. One Pandacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BX Thailand, YoBit and Cryptopia. Pandacoin has a total market cap of $473,666.66 and $3.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Pandacoin

Pandacoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech . Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

