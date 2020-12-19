Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PZZA has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an average rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Papa John’s International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Papa John’s International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.41.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

PZZA opened at $90.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day moving average of $85.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.49, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $102.25.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 710.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 519.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.