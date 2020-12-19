Patientory (PTOY) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Patientory token can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Patientory has a market capitalization of $486,681.46 and approximately $5,447.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Patientory has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00057170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00383383 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00025674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.81 or 0.02409209 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

