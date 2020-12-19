Peel Hunt Downgrades Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) to Hold

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRNCY. Berenberg Bank raised Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

CRNCY opened at $4.43 on Thursday. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

