People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities

Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) in a report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PBCT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,714,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,042 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 121.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391,343 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,949,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,957,000 after acquiring an additional 736,796 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 7.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,911,000 after acquiring an additional 162,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 12.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,798,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,541,000 after acquiring an additional 193,348 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.