Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

PGSVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Danske lowered Pgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. AlphaValue lowered Pgs Asa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGSVY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39. Pgs Asa has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.34.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.10 million during the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 22.54%.

Pgs Asa Company Profile

PGS ASA operates as a marine geophysical company. The company offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It operates in Africa, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, the United Kingdom, Norway, Angola, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and internationally.

