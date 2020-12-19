Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $33.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.07.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

