PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Trading 0% Higher

PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) shares traded up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $102.09 and last traded at $102.09. 57,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 51,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.07.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDUR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth $49,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000.

