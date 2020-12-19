PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Hits New 52-Week High at $102.04

Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.04 and last traded at $102.03, with a volume of 1208936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.02.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.98 and a 200-day moving average of $101.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 22.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 215,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 56,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $21,511,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $245,138,000.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

