Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Natera in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of ($2.46) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.37). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Natera’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NTRA. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Natera from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

NTRA stock opened at $101.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.43. Natera has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $103.80.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The firm had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Natera by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 19,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $1,634,924.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $2,013,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,327,612.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 740,197 shares of company stock valued at $55,940,788. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

