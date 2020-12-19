Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

PLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti raised Plantronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Plantronics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Plantronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of NYSE PLT opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.91. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $34.86.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.91 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 52.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.30%. Plantronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Plantronics by 165.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Plantronics by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

