Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $5.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLYA. ValuEngine lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.13.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $720.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 34.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $31,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $546,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,331. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 874,200.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 149.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 13,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.