PlayFuel Price Reaches $0.0466 on Major Exchanges (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One PlayFuel token can currently be purchased for about $0.0466 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $23.30 million and $6.60 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00059931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.09 or 0.00408091 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00027550 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 147.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002208 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PLF is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io

PlayFuel Token Trading

PlayFuel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

