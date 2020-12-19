Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CEO Sells $95,795.00 in Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $95,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PLRX opened at $25.49 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

