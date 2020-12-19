Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Shares of PLYM opened at $14.17 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.80).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,902,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,816,000 after buying an additional 1,554,289 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 425,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 15,344 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after buying an additional 99,510 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 63,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.