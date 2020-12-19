Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 6,961 Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,234,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,478,000 after acquiring an additional 493,568 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,169,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $904,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 229,115 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,113,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 177,500 shares during the period. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

AMRX stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.22 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

