Polymath (POLY) Price Hits $0.0700

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $38.52 million and approximately $15.73 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.51 or 0.00498713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000273 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,670,901 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Polymath

