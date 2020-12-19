Portmeirion Group PLC (PMP.L) (LON:PMP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $396.66

Portmeirion Group PLC (PMP.L) (LON:PMP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $396.66 and traded as high as $489.40. Portmeirion Group PLC (PMP.L) shares last traded at $488.70, with a volume of 8,879 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 441.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 397.10. The company has a market cap of £65.85 million and a P/E ratio of 14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Portmeirion Group PLC (PMP.L) Company Profile (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, NambÃ©, and Pimpernel brand names.

