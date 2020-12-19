Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Insider Sells $87,768.00 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) insider Donald P. Lehr sold 12,190 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $87,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 273,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,204.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.76. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $9.66.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 105.68% and a negative net margin of 321.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Third Security LLC raised its position in shares of Precigen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 84,021,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,075,000 after buying an additional 1,230,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Precigen by 113.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 50,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Precigen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.42.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

