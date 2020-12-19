Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020

Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PRVL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Prevail Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Cowen lowered Prevail Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prevail Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.75.

NASDAQ PRVL opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $790.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.30. Prevail Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $23.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Prevail Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Prevail Therapeutics by 491.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prevail Therapeutics by 17.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 72.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Prevail Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prevail Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit