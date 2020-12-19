Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PRVL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Prevail Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Cowen lowered Prevail Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prevail Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.75.

NASDAQ PRVL opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $790.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.30. Prevail Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $23.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Prevail Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Prevail Therapeutics by 491.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prevail Therapeutics by 17.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 72.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

