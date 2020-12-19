Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.15

Shares of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $23.13, with a volume of 132076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Prevail Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $790.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $125,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,602,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Prevail Therapeutics by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 17,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 74.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 273,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 18.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

