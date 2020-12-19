PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $92.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.68. PriceSmart has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $95.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $810.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.50 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $65,546.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,145,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,227,271.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,046 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,013,000 after acquiring an additional 115,801 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 150,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 101,777 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $4,625,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,554,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61,463 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 53,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of August 31, 2020, the company operated 46 warehouse clubs.

