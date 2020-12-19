Primecoin (XPM) Price Hits $0.0443 on Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $8,728.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0443 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,426,179 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.