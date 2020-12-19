Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Trading Down 2.3%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) shares dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.45. Approximately 137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosegur Cash in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31.

Prosegur Cash, SA provides cash in transit, cash management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government institutions and central banks, mints, and jewelry stores worldwide. The company offers local and international transport services, including pick-up, transport, safekeeping, delivery, and cash deposit services for cash and other high worth valuables, which include jewelry, art, precious metal, electronic devices, pharmaceuticals, voting cards, and judicial evidences.

