ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.80

Shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and traded as low as $13.83. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 4,625,094 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIXY. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 306.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 3,920.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000.

