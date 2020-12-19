Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on BGAOY. Morgan Stanley lowered Proximus from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays lowered Proximus from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Wednesday.

BGAOY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.15. 282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,477. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. Proximus has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.79.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public customers in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

